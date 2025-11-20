D’Andre Swift, Jaquan Brisker up to full practice participation for Bears

Running back D’Andre Swift returned to full practice participation for the Bears on Thursday.

Swift (hip) was listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday’s upgrade should put him on track to play against the Steelers on Sunday. The team will issue injury designations for the game on Friday.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) and safety Jaquan Brisker (shoulder) were also bumped up to full. Johnson was limited on Wednesday while Brisker was out of practice.

The Bears added running back Roschon Johnson (thumb) to Thursday’s report. He was out of practice along with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand, hamstring), running back Travis Homer (hamstring, knee), linebacker Noah Sewell (elbow), and left quguard Joe Thuney (rest).

Left tackle Theo Benedet (quad), center Drew Dalman (knee), cornerback Kyler Gordon (calf), cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip, calf), and right tackle Darnell Wright (pec, back) were limited participants.