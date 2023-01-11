Daniel Carlson set new NFL record with 11 field goals 50 yards or longer this season

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson broke an impressive NFL record in the 2022 season.

Carlson made 11 field goals of 50 yards or longer during the regular season, setting a new NFL record.

The previous record of 10 50-yard field goals was shared by three kickers: Blair Walsh, who did it in 2012, Justin Tucker, who did it in 2016, and Brandon McManus, who did it in 2020.

Carlson made his 11 field goals on 13 attempts from beyond 50 yards and is now 24-for-29 in his NFL career on field goals from that range.