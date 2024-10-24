 Skip navigation
Daniel Jones: Brian Daboll said I’m starter “going forward”

  
Published October 24, 2024 04:00 PM

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones wasn’t happy to be benched for Drew Lock during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. After the game, Jones heard something he presumably likes.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Jones said Thursday that Daboll told the team after the Week 7 defeat that Jones is the starting quarterback “going forward.”

It’s unclear how permanent that is. If the Giants plan to move on from him after 2024 (co-owner John Mara wouldn’t address Jones’s future last night), they should bench him at some point this season. After all, he has a $23 million injury guarantee for 2024, $12 million of which becomes fully guaranteed in March.

Jones has thrown six touchdown passes and four interceptions in seven games. He’s averaging 6.0 yards per attempt, and his passer rating is a mediocre 80.6.

Most importantly, the Giants are 2-5. A loss to the Steelers on Monday night would put them dangerously close to being cooked, exactly a month before Thanksgiving.