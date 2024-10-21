Daniel Jones: I was frustrated and didn’t like being pulled for Drew Lock

The Giants came into Week Seven with one of the worst offenses in the NFL and the unit failed to match the poor results of the first six weeks against the Eagles.

A field goal just before halftime accounted for all of the team’s points in a 28-3 loss and they picked up just 119 yards over the course of the game. They gave up eight sacks, punted 11 times and generally failed to compete at any point during the afternoon.

Quarterback Daniel Jones wasn’t around for the final breaths as head coach Brian Daboll pulled him from the game in favor of Drew Lock in the fourth quarter. Daboll said the team will stick with Jones as the starter and that they were just looking for a spark on Sunday, but the move still rubbed Jones the wrong way.

“I was frustrated,” Jones said, via a transcript from the team. “I want to be out there, I want to be playing with my teammates and trying to score points. Yeah, I was frustrated and yeah, didn’t like it obviously.”

It’s understandable that Jones didn’t like Daboll’s move, but it would be just as understandable if Daboll decided to make a lasting change at quarterback. The Giants have played well offensively once in the first seven weeks and Jones is in his sixth NFL season, so it’s hard to sell the idea that a breakthrough is right around the corner. On top of that, the Giants would be on the hook for $23 million in guaranteed money if the oft-injured Jones can’t pass a physical this offseason so reasons for benching him aren’t hard to find.