nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Daniel Jones exits with Achilles injury, Riley Leonard in at QB for Colts

  
Published December 7, 2025 01:50 PM

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones suffered what looked like a serious lower leg injury in the first quarter of today’s game in Jacksonville.

Jones, who was playing through a fracture in his left leg, dropped back to pass and fell down without anyone touching him. On the ground he grabbed his right ankle near the Achilles tendon and shook his head as if he believed he had just suffered a bad injury.

After a break, Jones was able to walk to the locker room under his own power, rather than getting carted off the field. The Colts announced that he is out for the game with an Achilles injury.

It’s been a comeback season for Jones, who signed a one-year contract with the Colts in the offseason and has been playing some of his best football this season. He looked poised to sign a lucrative contract in 2026, but this injury may change that.

Rookie sixth-round draft pick Riley Leonard is now the only quarterback available to the Colts, so he’ll take the helm for the rest of the game.