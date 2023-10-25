Daniel Jones feels better, but has not been cleared for contact

Giants head coach Brian Daboll had no update on quarterback Daniel Jones’ status on Monday and the status quo remained in place on Wednesday as well.

Jones was a limited participant in practice once again, but the limitation remains a sizable one. Jones has not been cleared for contact after injuring his neck in Week Five against the Dolphins. Jones told reporters on Wednesday that he feels a lot better, but as long as he can’t be contacted nothing else really matters when it comes to football matters.

It’s a similar waiting game to the one that Jones and the Giants played with his 2021 neck injury and that ultimately ended with Jones being shut down for the year. Jones has said that this injury is different and reiterated that on Wednesday to explain why he’s optimistic about making it back on the field.

“It’s a different injury and I think when you see other guys who have similar situations as mine and they’re able to progress and come back, I’m following a similar timeline to that. That’s kind of the optimism,” Jones said, via SNY.

Every week that passes without clearance will lessen the optimism about Jones returning, but the Giants will find it easier to bide their time if Tyrod Taylor and the defense play like they did in last Sunday’s win over the Commanders.