 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Daniel Jones: I’m confident my knee will be ready to go

  
Published August 15, 2024 02:06 PM

Saturday’s preseason game against the Texans will represent a significant moment for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones is set to get the start in Houston, which will mark his return to game action after tearing his ACL in Week Nine last season. Jones navigated rehab well enough to avoid the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp, but didn’t play in last week’s game.

On Thursday, Jones said he’s not going into the game with concern about how his knee is going to hold up.

“I don’t think I’ll be thinking about my knee much,” Jones said, via Charlotte Carroll of the team’s website. “I think I’ve tested it in practice, tested it in my rehab and workouts and feel like it’s in a good place. I’m confident my knee will be ready to go.”

Jones’s future as the starter with the Giants will be determined by how things go for him during the 2024 season. Saturday’s game won’t be a big factor in that analysis, but it will be a big step in Jones’s preparation for the games that will matter.