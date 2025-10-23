Daniel Jones: Jonathan Taylor has been unbelievable, really fun to watch

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been one of the best players in the league through the first seven weeks of the season.

Taylor leads the league with 697 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, and 11 total touchdowns. He’s averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He’s also caught 23 passes for 185 yards.

Quarterback Daniel Jones said in his Wednesday press conference that Taylor’s performances have been “unbelievable.”

“I think just week in and week out, to do what he’s done has really been fun to watch,” Jones said, via transcript from the team. “As a quarterback, obviously it’s a huge deal and helps a ton. But yeah, he’s been really, really impressive game after game, coming up with big runs, coming up with dirty runs that should be one or two-yard runs, and he gets five or six. I think all those plays really add up, keep us on schedule, help us maintain our efficiency on offense, and that’s a huge, huge deal.”

With Taylor excelling in the ground game and Jones effective behind center, the quarterback said it’s “for sure” the most in-sync he’s felt within an offense throughout his career.

“Yeah, all around, I feel like I have a good understanding of what Shane [Steichen] wants, what we’re trying to do,” Jones said. “And then yeah, just be on the same page with these guys.”

The Colts will try to keep things rolling on Sunday when they face the division-rival Titans.