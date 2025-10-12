Daniel Jones puts Colts back on top after exchange of interceptions

Daniel Jones made a mistake early in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but the Colts quarterback was able to make up for it after a big play from their defense.

Jones ran for a three-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter and the Colts are back in front of their visitors 14-7 as a result. Jones also threw a touchdown pass in the first quarter.

The mistake came on a pass meant for tight end Mo Alie-Cox. Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson was in between the two Colts and picked the ball off to give Arizona the ball near midfield. They drove into the red zone, but Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon picked off Jacoby Brissett to get Jones the ball again.

Running back Jonathan Taylor ran five times for 52 yards to set up Jones’ score and the Colts will try to add to the lead before halftime.