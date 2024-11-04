 Skip navigation
Daniel Jones remains Giants starter, no change to practice reps at QB

  
Published November 4, 2024 12:57 PM

Daniel Jones will be starting at quarterback in Germany this week.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that the team will not be making a quarterback change in the wake of their 27-22 home loss to the Commanders on Sunday. Daboll also said at his Monday press conference that there would be no move to give Drew Lock reps with the first team in practice leading up to their Week 10 overseas game against the Panthers.

Jones was 4-of-6 for zero yards with a touchdown pass and a lost fumble in the first half of the loss to the Commanders, but Daboll said the run-heavy approach on offense was not due to a lack of confidence in the quarterback. He was 16-of-20 for 174 yards in the second half and had a rushing touchdown along with a second passing score.

The loss dropped the Giants to 2-7 on the season and they’ll have a bye after they return from Germany. The extra time off might make that point a likelier spot for significant changes, especially if they should lose to Carolina in Munich.