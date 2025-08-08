Daniel Jones: Some good, some bad on Thursday and I’ll look to grow

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was not expecting to do much in Thursday night’s game against the Ravens, but Anthony Richardson’s injury in the first quarter meant a change in plans for the veteran.

Jones wound up playing 31 snaps and went 10-of-21 for 144 yards while leading the Colts to a pair of field goals. Jones had a touchdown pass to wide receiver Ashton Dulin wiped out by a penalty as well and he summed up his performance as being a mixed bag when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“Some good, some bad, caught a rhythm there at some points, we were moving the ball well, executing,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “But a couple things here and there kept us from getting in the end zone. A lot of good things but we want to score touchdowns.”

Jones said that he will “look to grow from that” in the coming weeks, although it remains to be seen what his playing time will look like against the Packers next weekend. The plan was for Jones and Richardson to swap roles for that game, but head coach Shane Steichen wouldn’t commit to anything in the wake of Richardson’s injury.

“Absolutely, that’s definitely a thing I’ll look into because obviously Daniel got the bulk of the reps today,” Steichen said. “I’ll look into that.”

The Colts’ plan for the second preseason game will come into clearer focus in the coming days, but it’s unclear when the same will be the case for the overall quarterback competition.