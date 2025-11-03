 Skip navigation
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Daniel Jones: Things to correct, but we believe in who we are

  
Published November 2, 2025 08:40 PM

The Colts had four offensive turnovers for the season heading into Sunday’s game against the Steelers, but that number is a lot higher on Sunday night.

Six turnovers played a major role in the 27-20 loss that ended their four-game winning streak. Quarterback Daniel Jones was responsible for five of them, and his three interceptions and two forced fumbles were an unwelcome reminder of some of his worst moments with the Giants.

Jones acknowledged the need to be better after the game and said he doesn’t think the bad game changes the big picture for the 7-2 team.

“I think we got mature guys in the room,” Jones said, via Will Graves of the Associated Press. “We’ll certainly be eager to correct the things we didn’t do as well. But as far as our confidence level or who we believe we are as a team, we’re sure of that.”

The Colts will have a long trip to take before their chance to wash away the residue of Sunday’s loss. They’ll travel to Berlin to face the Falcons in Week 10.