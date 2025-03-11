Daniel Jones to Colts takes another option off the table for Aaron Rodgers

There’s one fewer potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers.

Currently, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer has two primary options — the Steelers and the Giants. From time to time, the Colts and Vikings have been mentioned as potential sleeper candidates.

Indy’s decision to add Daniel Jones seals off the Colts as a destination for Rodgers.

But it also could create an opening for Rodgers in Minnesota. The next step in the Brett Favre career arc depends on whether the Vikings would be willing to sit 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy for another season while attempting a 2009 rewind with Rodgers, when Minnesota got as close to the Super Bowl as the franchise has been since 1976.

Rodgers, as we hear it, would like to play two more years. That likely wouldn’t happen in Minnesota, not with McCarthy on the roster.

So, yes, Pittsburgh and New York are the main locations. And Rodgers continues to be the next domino in the 2025 free-agent quarterback class.