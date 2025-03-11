 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day
nbc_pft_49ers_250311.jpg
49ers lose several key players opening day of FA

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day
nbc_pft_49ers_250311.jpg
49ers lose several key players opening day of FA

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Daniel Jones to Colts takes another option off the table for Aaron Rodgers

  
Published March 11, 2025 11:36 AM

There’s one fewer potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers.

Currently, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer has two primary options — the Steelers and the Giants. From time to time, the Colts and Vikings have been mentioned as potential sleeper candidates.

Indy’s decision to add Daniel Jones seals off the Colts as a destination for Rodgers.

But it also could create an opening for Rodgers in Minnesota. The next step in the Brett Favre career arc depends on whether the Vikings would be willing to sit 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy for another season while attempting a 2009 rewind with Rodgers, when Minnesota got as close to the Super Bowl as the franchise has been since 1976.

Rodgers, as we hear it, would like to play two more years. That likely wouldn’t happen in Minnesota, not with McCarthy on the roster.

So, yes, Pittsburgh and New York are the main locations. And Rodgers continues to be the next domino in the 2025 free-agent quarterback class.