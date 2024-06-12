 Skip navigation
Daniel Jones wasn’t happy about not doing full team drills at minicamp

  
Published June 12, 2024 03:09 PM

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was held out of full team drills during mandatory minicamp as part of the Giants’ effort to bring him along slowly from his torn ACL. Giants coach Brian Daboll acknowledged that it wasn’t Jones’ preference.

He’s not too happy about it,’’ Daboll said, via the New York Post.

Jones would have preferred more work during minicamp but he acknowledged that Daboll had his reasons.

“No, I wasn’t pumped up, but I’m not the coach, I don’t make those calls,’’ Jones said. “I understand Dabs wanted to get a lot of team work, and that’s what they did. Yeah, it wasn’t my favorite thing, but that’s not my job.’’

Jones said his knee feels good and he doesn’t expect to have any restrictions on what he can do when training camp opens. After an ugly start to last season and an abrupt end with his knee injury, Jones needs to be a lot better in 2024. The Giants think patience with his injury is the best way to achieve that.