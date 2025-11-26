 Skip navigation
Daniel Jones will be listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday

  
Published November 26, 2025 12:44 PM

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will remain on the injury report this week.

Jones landed on the report last Thursday as a limited participant because of a fibula injury and head coach Shane Steichen said that Jones will be listed as a limited participant again on Wednesday. The Colts are only holding a walkthrough, so that’s an estimation of what Jones would do in a full practice session.

Jones moved back to full participation last Friday and played in Indianapolis’ overtime loss to the Chiefs. He was 19-of-31 for 181 yards and two touchdowns that helped the Colts take an 11-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but he also ran the offense on four straight three-and-outs that opened the door for Kansas City’s comeback win.

The Colts will need a better result against the Texans this weekend or things will suddenly be very tight in the AFC South as December gets underway.