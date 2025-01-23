Danielle Hunter, Kyle Van Noy added to AFC Pro Bowl roster as replacements

Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter and Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy have been added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Hunter will replace injured Raiders star Maxx Crosby after a successful first season in Houston. Hunter posted 46 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble for the AFC South champs.

It’s the fifth time that Hunter has been named to a Pro Bowl. He’s the fifth Texan now slated to take part in the festivities in Orlando.

Van Noy set a career-high with 12.5 sacks this season. He’s been named a Pro Bowler for the first time and the Ravens have a league-high 10 players on the AFC roster.