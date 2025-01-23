 Skip navigation
Danielle Hunter, Kyle Van Noy added to AFC Pro Bowl roster as replacements

  
Published January 23, 2025 10:47 AM

Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter and Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy have been added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Hunter will replace injured Raiders star Maxx Crosby after a successful first season in Houston. Hunter posted 46 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble for the AFC South champs.

It’s the fifth time that Hunter has been named to a Pro Bowl. He’s the fifth Texan now slated to take part in the festivities in Orlando.

Van Noy set a career-high with 12.5 sacks this season. He’s been named a Pro Bowler for the first time and the Ravens have a league-high 10 players on the AFC roster.