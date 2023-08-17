Danny Johnson suffered rotator cuff injury after joint-practice body slam from Mark Andrews

No, the NFL doesn’t care about fights during joint practices. And the NFL won’t care, until someone is seriously injured.

On Wednesday, a Commanders player suffered an injury during joint practices with the Ravens.

Per a league source, Washington cornerback Danny Johnson injured a rotator cuff when Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews slammed him to the ground.

It’s the kind of move that would have gotten Andrews in real trouble during a game. But because the NFL doesn’t care about what happens in joint practice, Andrews will experience no real consequence. Which will provide no real deterrent to any other player who might be inclined to throw someone to the ground or to throw a punch or to swing a helmet during joint practices.

The NFL should care about this stuff. As explained earlier, the league doesn’t. And it won’t until someone is seriously injured. Then, the league will rush to revise and/or enforce policies and procedures that the league already should be applying.