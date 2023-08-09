Dante Pettis passes physical

Bears receiver Dante Pettis passed his physical, clearing him to practice. The team announced Wednesday that it has removed Pettis from the active/physically unable to perform list.

Pettis signed a one-year deal this offseason to remain with the team.

He originally signed with the Bears as a free agent in 2022, and Pettis appeared in every game for the team last season. He started seven of those games and finished the year with 19 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran twice for 37 yards.

Pettis entered the league as a second-round pick of the 49ers in 2018. He played 28 games for San Francisco before moving on to the Giants in 2020. He had 52 catches for 739 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.