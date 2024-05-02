Darius Slayton confident contract situation will be resolved soon

Wide receiver Darius Slayton was in New York on Wednesday, but it wasn’t because he changed course on attending the Giants’ voluntary workouts.

Slayton has not been with the team as he looks for a contract extension or adjustment from the Giants heading into the 2024 season. He came into town to receive an award from the United Way for his work with the community and said he’s “enjoyed my time as a Giant and I’d like to remain a Giant” into the future.

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said that drafting Malik Nabers in the first round was not a sign that the team is looking to move on from Slayton, who received a roster bonus in March and is in the final year of his current contract. Slayton said his representatives are talking to Schoen and that he is “confident” that the situation will be rectified before dragging into training camp or the regular season.

“I don’t think it will get to that point,” Slayton said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “Like I said, it’s been good, constant communication throughout the whole process. It’ll be resolved soon.”

Slayton had 50 catches for 770 yards and four touchdowns for the Giants last season. He has been the Giants’ leading receiver in four of his five seasons with the team.