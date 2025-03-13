Darius Slayton is hoping Aaron Rodgers picks the Giants

Receiver Darius Slayton has re-signed with the Giants. Even though the Giants have yet to sign any quarterback other than Tommy DeVito.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Slayton expressed faith in the decisions that will be made by the powers-that-be.

“Obviously in free agency that’s pretty important for a receiver, knowing who is going to be throwing you the ball,” Slayton said, via John Flanigan of Yahoo Sports. “I believe in the plan that they have and that they’ll get somebody in here that is going to be able [to] spin it and get us in the right direction.”

Slayton is rooting for one specific outcome — Aaron Rodgers.

“Personally, I think he is probably the greatest quarterback ever,” Slayton said. “I have a ton of respect for him. I know once you get older in this league everyone loves to say you don’t really have it anymore, but I think he’s shown that he can still spin it. I think we have the tools to make a quarterback like him, or any veteran or rookie successful.

“Obviously if we get him, I would love to play with him. It’s not often in this league you get to play with a Hall of Fame quarterback. I had the pleasure of playing with one my rookie year and I think being able to play with two in a career is definitely not a blessing I could understate.”

Slayton specifically likes the idea of one specific aspect of Rodgers’s game.

“Selfishly, he’s been known of having a great deep ball, so I love that,” Slayton said. “Other than that he’s someone who has won in this league and has played well for a long time. He showed last year he still has gas in the tank. If he’s who we bring in, we’ll embrace him and do our best to rally around him.”

Rodgers’s current options are the Giants and Steelers, with the Vikings lurking. He became a free agent for the first time in his career on Wednesday.