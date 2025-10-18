 Skip navigation
Darius Slayton ruled out for Giants, OL coach Carmen Bricillo won’t be in Denver

  
Published October 18, 2025 12:18 PM

Wide receiver Darius Slayton was listed as doubtful to play for the Giants on Friday and he was ruled out on Saturday.

The Giants announced that Slayton will not make the trip to Denver. He did not play in Week 6 either and missed practice all this week with a hamstring injury.

The team also announced that offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo will not travel for the game. Assistant offensive line coach James Ferentz will handle Bricillo’s duties on Sunday.

Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck) was also ruled out on Saturday. Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle), and center John Michael Schmitz (concussion) were ruled out on Friday and the team said all four players will also remain at home.