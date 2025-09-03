 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Darnell Mooney day-to-day with shoulder injury

  
Published September 3, 2025 12:37 PM

The Falcons got wide receiver Darnell Mooney back on the practice field last week, but it remains unclear if his shoulder is well enough for him to play against the Buccaneers in Week 1.

Head coach Raheem Morris called Mooney “day-to-day” when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said the team will give the wideout as much time as possible to show that he’s ready for game action.

“We’ll see. Was out there moving around a little with us Monday, looked pretty good,” Morris said, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com. “If he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. If he’s not, he won’t be. We can wait up until the last minute.”

Mooney is listed as a starting wideout along with Drake London and Ray-Ray McCloud heading into Week 1. He was second behind London in both catches and receiving yards during the 2024 season.