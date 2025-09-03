Darnell Mooney day-to-day with shoulder injury

The Falcons got wide receiver Darnell Mooney back on the practice field last week, but it remains unclear if his shoulder is well enough for him to play against the Buccaneers in Week 1.

Head coach Raheem Morris called Mooney “day-to-day” when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said the team will give the wideout as much time as possible to show that he’s ready for game action.

“We’ll see. Was out there moving around a little with us Monday, looked pretty good,” Morris said, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com. “If he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. If he’s not, he won’t be. We can wait up until the last minute.”

Mooney is listed as a starting wideout along with Drake London and Ray-Ray McCloud heading into Week 1. He was second behind London in both catches and receiving yards during the 2024 season.