Darnell Mooney feels good, but expects to be a game-time decision

Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney isn’t expecting a final decision on his status for Week 1 to come on Friday.

Mooney is working his way back from a shoulder injury he suffered in July and was deemed day-to-day by head coach Raheem Morris earlier this week. Mooney gave a positive update on his condition on Thursday, but added that he expects he will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

“I feel good,” Mooney said, via the team’s website. “I mean, I don’t know about any percentage wise. Mentally, I feel good. Physically, I feel good.”

Mooney remained limited in Thursday’s practice. Cornerback Clark Phillips (rib) was also limited while safety DeMarco Hellams (hamstring) and offensive lineman Jack Nelson (calf) were out for the second straight day.