nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Darnell Mooney feels good, but expects to be a game-time decision

  
Published September 4, 2025 06:47 PM

Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney isn’t expecting a final decision on his status for Week 1 to come on Friday.

Mooney is working his way back from a shoulder injury he suffered in July and was deemed day-to-day by head coach Raheem Morris earlier this week. Mooney gave a positive update on his condition on Thursday, but added that he expects he will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

“I feel good,” Mooney said, via the team’s website. “I mean, I don’t know about any percentage wise. Mentally, I feel good. Physically, I feel good.”

Mooney remained limited in Thursday’s practice. Cornerback Clark Phillips (rib) was also limited while safety DeMarco Hellams (hamstring) and offensive lineman Jack Nelson (calf) were out for the second straight day.