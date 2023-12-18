Darnell Mooney: It would have been crazy, I wish I could have caught Hail Mary

The Bears’ last chance to win Sunday’s game against the Browns was a Hail Mary by quarterback Justin Fields and it caromed off a Browns defender toward Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney in the end zone.

Mooney was moving backward and fell to the ground while trying to reel in the ball, which bounced off his chest and foot before being intercepted by Browns defensive back D’Anthony Bell. After the 20-17 loss, Mooney called it an “unfortunate” ending and that it “shouldn’t have to come down to those things to just throw the ball up in the air.”

“I tried to tip it and then hold onto it,” Mooney said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “It hit my chest. I was already falling, so it’s tough. It would have been crazy, but it’s tough. How many times do you see a Hail Mary work and actually fall into being able to make a catch? It was tough. I wish I could have had it, but it is what it is.”

A catch on the Hail Mary would have pushed the Bears to 6-8 and kept them in the playoff race, which makes missing out on the miraculous ending all the more painful.