Darnell Savage likely out for Jaguars Sunday

The Jaguars placed cornerback Tyson Campbell on injured reserve this week and they’re set to be without another member of the defensive backfield against the Browns.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Friday that safety Darnell Savage is probably going to miss the game. Savage hurt his quad in practice this week and did not participate in Thursday’s workout as a result.

Savage joined the Jaguars as a free agent this offseason. He had two passes defensed in the season-opening loss to the Dolphins. Antonio Johnson and Daniel Thomas are the backup safeties on the Jacksonville depth chart.

Thomas (Achilles) has also been on the injury report this week, but Pederson said he expects him and the others on the report — left tackle Cam Robinson (knee), linebacker Caleb Johnson (back), and defensive tackle Tyler Lacy (toe) — to play against Cleveland.