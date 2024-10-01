Davante Adams: All I can control is the next thing I’m on to

Are the Raiders and Davante Adams heading for a divorce?

The receiver had a chance to shut down the trade rumors during an interview on “Up & Adams” on Tuesday and did not take it.

Host Kay Adams noted that many think he has played his last down for the Raiders and asked what he would say to that.

“All I can control is this talk we’re having right here. And then after we’re done with this, all I can control is the next thing that I’m on to,” Davante Adams said. “So, I’m going to get up in a minute and get a nice workout in and that’s all I can control.”

That certainly is not a no. But there is some more context to those remarks.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce’s Instagram account apparently liked a Sports Illustrated post that said, “Don’t be surprised if Davante Adams has already played his last snap with the Raiders,” insinuating the Raiders receiver could be traded. Adams said on Tuesday that he has not yet heard from Pierce about that and it was clear that he would like to.

“I haven’t talked to him. So, yeah, I don’t really know what that was about,” Adams said. “Obviously … social media is a beast, so there’s a lot of people out there that saw it and are wondering what’s going on — people reaching out. And yeah, I haven’t spoken to him.”

Adams added that it’s “hard to comment on” the situation.

“But it’s one of those situations where I keep my head down and keep doing my thing — let the chips fall where they may as it pertains to that,” Adams said. “But I haven’t — there’s been no communication from anybody from the team since that became a thing.

“But, you know, it’s kind of just like the weekly, ‘What’s up with ‘Tae?’ kind of thing. There’s always some sort of drama. But at the end of the day, one-seven doesn’t create any of it. So, people can say what they want, but I’m just chilling, trying to be the model for not stirring the pot and just locking in and doing what I’ve got to do.”

Kay Adams finished the interview with, “I hope you hear from your coach today,” to which Davante Adams replied, “I do, too.”

In his third season with the Raiders, Adams caught 18 passes for 209 yards with a touchdown in the first three weeks of the season. He did not play in Sunday’s win over the Browns with a hamstring injury, but he noted during the Tuesday interview that he’s feeling much better.