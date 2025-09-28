 Skip navigation
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts

  
Published September 28, 2025 02:55 PM

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that he felt like receiver Davante Adams and right tackle Rob Havenstein would be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Colts despite being listed as questionable.

That is now officially the case.

Adams and Havenstein are both active for the contest, as are tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson, who were also listed as questionable.

On the other side, Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is also active despite being listed as questionable.

Los Angeles’ inactives are tight end Terrance Ferguson, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer, offensive lineman D.J. Humphries, defensive end Desjuan Johnson, and quarterback Stetson Bennett. Bennett is Los Angeles’ emergency third QB.

For the Colts, guard Matt Goncalves, defensive tackle Eric Johnson, tight end Will Mallory, cornerback Kenny Moore, receiver Alec Pierce, offensive tackle Luke Tenuta, and quarterback Riley Leonard are inactive. Leonard is Indianapolis’ emergency third quarterback.