Davante Adams did not practice but is expected to play

Davante Adams did not practice on Wednesday with his oblique injury, but Rams coach Sean McVay expects the wide receiver to play Sunday.

“He’s making good progress,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “That’s what he tells me (that he expects to play). He’s feeling good, and so I trust the man. He’ll be ready.”

Adams had six receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ win over the 49ers on Sunday. He left in the second half with what the team initially called a back injury.

Adams has 42 receptions for 568 yards and a league-leading nine touchdowns this season.

Defensive end Kobie Turner (back) also didn’t practice.

Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (back) was limited, and cornerback Darious Williams (shoulder) was a full participant.