Davante Adams: I don’t regret trade, but Jordan Love is balling right now

When wide receiver Davante Adams made the move from the Packers to the Raiders, he was leaving behind a partnership with Aaron Rodgers but excited about the chance to play with college teammate Derek Carr.

Any hopes that the duo would light things up faded quickly, however. The Raiders went 6-11 as Carr got benched and then cut after the 2022 season and 2023 saw a head coaching change on the way to another losing season. Speculation that Adams could be traded again has lingered over the Raiders because of how things have played out, but things have been brighter with his former team.

Rodgers’ departure opened the door for Jordan Love as the starting quarterback and Green Bay advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs after Love’s strong finish to his first year running the offense. During an appearance on The Rush podcast with Raiders teammate Maxx Crosby, Adams said he “hadn’t seen enough” of Love to know what the future held when he left Green Bay but that he’s been watching and he’s been impressed by what he’s seen.

“In hindsight, like we talked about, the kid is a fucking baller, man. I’m so happy for him,” Adams said. “I haven’t had the chance to truly sit down and talk with him, but I want to tell him at some point ‘I definitely don’t regret changing, but I’m super proud of what you’ve done. If there was a way I could pull you over here and drag you with me that would have been cool too.’ Because, obviously, we saw what he did at the end of the year. I don’t regret what I did, but, at the same time, it’s definitely you look back on it like ‘damn that boy kind of balling right now.’”

The Raiders don’t have the same kind of certainty at quarterback as they head into the 2024 season with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell as their options, so Adams will have to hope that their offense is still able to catch fire despite that difference.