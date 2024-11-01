 Skip navigation
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

"Sell the team" chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
"Sell the team" chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Davante Adams is being evaluated for a concussion

  
Published October 31, 2024 10:51 PM

Jets receiver Davante Adams has six catches for 54 yards, but his sixth might be his last for tonight.

Adams caught a pass from Aaron Rodgers on fourth-and-1, beating rookie Kamari Lassiter for 17-yard gain before Eric Murray cut Adams’ legs out from under him. Adams appeared to land on his shoulder and his head.

The independent neurologist called for a concussion check, and Adams was sent to the locker room for further evaluation after he was examined in the sideline medical tent.

The Jets converted another fourth down on a questionable illegal contact penalty on Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

New York then took its first lead on an Odell Beckham-esque, one-handed touchdown catch by Garrett Wilson. Officials initially ruled Wilson out of bounds, but a challenge showed Wilson getting one foot and then a shin down in bounds before going out of bounds.

The 26-yard touchdown has the Jets in front 14-10.