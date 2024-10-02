 Skip navigation
Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby among 11 Raiders out of practice

  
Published October 2, 2024 07:14 PM

Davante Adams wants a trade, and the Raiders would “consider” moving the receiver for the a package that includes a second-round pick.

For now, he remains with the Raiders . . . and he remains out of practice.

Adams initially was listed with a hamstring injury Thursday when he was limited participant in practice. He missed Sunday’s game, and since he’s not back at practice, Adams is not trending toward a return in Week 5.

The Raiders had 10 other players out of practice Wednesday, including edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who has a high ankle sprain. He played through it in Week 3 and then missed Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique), offensive tackle Thayer Munford (knee/ankle), cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) tight end Michael Mayer (personal), linebacker Kana’i Mauga (calf), offensive guard Dylan Parham (Achilles), wide receiver Tyreik McAllister (shoulder), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (knee/shoulder) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (personal) also sat out the session.

Safety Trey Taylor (knee), running back Zamir White (groin) and linebacker Luke Masterson (knee) were limited.