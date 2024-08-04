Davante Adams: My antennas are up for everything in QB competition

There are plenty of people keeping tabs on the Raiders’ quarterback competition and wide receiver Davante Adams is at the top of the list.

Adams will be a leading target for either Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew this season, so it’s no surprise that he is making sure that he is aware of everything that’s going on with the two quarterbacks this summer. Part of that process is making sure that he’s on the same page with both options because the timeline for the team to make a choice remains up in the air.

“There’s pros and cons, but at the end of the day, we get enough reps with both guys and we are all communicating,” Adams said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “We have really open conversations, and we all get reps with all the quarterbacks . . . and I’m definitely watching at all times, seeing everything and learning how the ball comes out with Gardner versus Aidan. I got my antennas up for everything.”

Adams has talked about the Raiders having a “fresh slate” this season after a frustrating 2023 season with the AFC West club. Picking the right quarterback and finding the right groove with Adams would go a long way toward making sure this year is a more pleasant one.