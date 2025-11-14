Davante Adams returns to a limited practice

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams returned to practice on Thursday. He was limited.

Adams injured his oblique in the second half of the Rams’ win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Adams is expected to play against the Seahawks.

Adams has 42 receptions for 568 yards and a league-leading nine touchdowns this season.

Defensive end Kobie Turner (back) remained out of practice on Thursday.

Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (back) returned to full participation after limited work on Wednesday, and cornerback Darious Williams (shoulder) remained full.