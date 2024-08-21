Davante Adams returns to practice

Raiders receiver Davante Adams didn’t practice last Thursday. He didn’t play Saturday.

Adams and rookie tight end Brock Bowers were the team’s only starters on offense who didn’t take the field in the preseason game against the Cowboys.

Coach Antonio Pierce said after the game that Adams experienced some soreness after last Wednesday’s practice.

Adams and Bowers are practicing Tuesday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson no longer is wearing a red jersey, so he appears fully cleared, per Bonsignore. Powers-Johnson came off active/physically unable to perform last Wednesday.

The Raiders also welcomed back left tackle Kolton Miller from PUP on Tuesday.