NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Davante Adams returns to practice

  
Published August 20, 2024 10:01 PM

Raiders receiver Davante Adams didn’t practice last Thursday. He didn’t play Saturday.

Adams and rookie tight end Brock Bowers were the team’s only starters on offense who didn’t take the field in the preseason game against the Cowboys.

Coach Antonio Pierce said after the game that Adams experienced some soreness after last Wednesday’s practice.

Adams and Bowers are practicing Tuesday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson no longer is wearing a red jersey, so he appears fully cleared, per Bonsignore. Powers-Johnson came off active/physically unable to perform last Wednesday.

The Raiders also welcomed back left tackle Kolton Miller from PUP on Tuesday.