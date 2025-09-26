 Skip navigation
Davante Adams, Rob Havenstein questionable for Sunday vs. Colts

  
Published September 26, 2025 02:51 PM

While receiver Davante Adams did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, he still should be able to play against the Colts on Sunday.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McVay said in his Friday press conference that Adams will be limited in the day’s session and listed as questionable. But McVay noted he feels good about Adams’ availability for Sunday.

Adams is dealing with a hamstring injury. Through three games with Los Angeles, he’s recorded 13 catches for 213 yards with two touchdowns.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) is in a similar situation, as he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but will be limited on Friday and listed as questionable. But McVay also said Havenstein should be able to play.

Guard Steve Avila (ankle) will be upgraded to a full participant in Friday’s practice after he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. McVay noted the club would like to see how he does in practice before giving him a game designation.

Los Angeles’ full final injury report of Week 4 will be available later on Friday.