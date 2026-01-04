Davante Adams, Terrance Ferguson inactive for Rams-Cardinals

Davante Adams’ return will have to come in the postseason.

Adams is officially inactive for the Rams’ regular-season finale against the Cardinals on Sunday. Adams was listed as questionable after being listed as limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Adams’ 2025 season will come to an end with 60 receptions for 789 yards with 14 touchdowns.

Rams rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson is also inactive for the contest after being a late addition to the injury report with a hamstring issue.

But Los Angeles will have left tackle Alaric Jackson back, as he’s active for the contest after being listed as questionable. Running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum are also active after being listed as questionable.

After Seattle’s victory over San Francisco on Saturday night, L.A. will be the NFC’s No. 5 seed if the club defeats Arizona.

Running back Jarquez Hunter, cornerback Josh Wallace, cornerback Darious Williams, offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, and quarterback Stetson Bennett are also inactive for Los Angeles.

For the Cardinals, cornerback Max Melton, cornerback Kalen King, tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, linebacker Austin Keys, offensive lineman Evan Brown, defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher, and kicker Joshua Karty are inactive.