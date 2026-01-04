 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Davante Adams, Terrance Ferguson inactive for Rams-Cardinals

  
Published January 4, 2026 03:14 PM

Davante Adams’ return will have to come in the postseason.

Adams is officially inactive for the Rams’ regular-season finale against the Cardinals on Sunday. Adams was listed as questionable after being listed as limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Adams’ 2025 season will come to an end with 60 receptions for 789 yards with 14 touchdowns.

Rams rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson is also inactive for the contest after being a late addition to the injury report with a hamstring issue.

But Los Angeles will have left tackle Alaric Jackson back, as he’s active for the contest after being listed as questionable. Running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum are also active after being listed as questionable.

After Seattle’s victory over San Francisco on Saturday night, L.A. will be the NFC’s No. 5 seed if the club defeats Arizona.

Running back Jarquez Hunter, cornerback Josh Wallace, cornerback Darious Williams, offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, and quarterback Stetson Bennett are also inactive for Los Angeles.

For the Cardinals, cornerback Max Melton, cornerback Kalen King, tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, linebacker Austin Keys, offensive lineman Evan Brown, defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher, and kicker Joshua Karty are inactive.