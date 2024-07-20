Davante Adams wants Tom Brady as his QB with the Raiders

Davante Adams recently said that if he were to be “reunited with anybody, it would be with Aaron” Rodgers. A few days later, Adams is dreaming of playing with Tom Brady for the first time.

Adams didn’t let Shannon Sharpe finish his question about Brady unretiring to play for the Raiders when Adams enthusiastically said, “Hell, yes.”

“Look, Tom know how I feel about him, man,” Adams said on the Club Shay Shay podcast, via Sam Neumann of awfulannouncing.com. “And the other part is I think I’d be the first person that played with Tom and Aaron, so that would be pretty cool. I mean, he’s getting older, but he got to still be able to throw it better than half these dudes in the league.”

Brady is more likely to become an owner and limited partner of the Raiders than the team’s quarterback, but a receiver can dream.

Since he joined the Raiders, Adams has had Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham, Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O’Connell and Brian Hoyer as his quarterbacks. Adams revealed on Netflix’s Receiver series that he approved the benching of Garoppolo last season.

O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are competing for the job for this season.

Brady would be an upgrade on both no matter his age. Brady, who turns 47 next month, threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns in his final season of 2022.

But he is set to become the top analyst, alongside Kevin Burkhardt, in the Fox booth this season.

Adams is more likely to play with Rodgers again than Brady, but for now, the receiver is “locked in” on the Raiders.