replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Possible reunion with Aaron Rodgers will have to wait: Davante Adams “locked in” on Raiders

  
Published July 17, 2024 02:56 PM

Davante Adams’ agents refuted trade rumors about the receiver Tuesday, calling them “baseless, unfounded speculation.” Adams tried to do his part to squash the talk during Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast released Wednesday.

Adams, though, appeared to leave the door open for a future reunion with Aaron Rodgers despite being “locked in with the Raiders.”

“If I were to be reunited with anybody, it would be with Aaron, or be relocated anywhere, it would be with Aaron,” Adams told Sharpe, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “There’s a lot of stuff last year in the media with them asking ... they talk about whatever without me even being involved in it. It ended up getting all the way to the point where it got in the locker room and people was thinking that I was the driving force.”

Adams has 622 catches for 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns in 108 games with Rodgers, per statmuse.com, and he made the Pro Bowl five times with the Packers.

Rodgers stoked the rumors of a reunion with Adams during the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe last week, telling a fan, “I love Davante. I can’t wait to play with him . . . again.”

Rodgers’ current WR1, Garrett Wilson, later said he’s in favor of an Adams’ trade to New York.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who was teammates with Adams in Las Vegas, has said he “reached out” to Adams about a return to Green Bay.

Adams, though, is staying right where he is, at least for the time being.