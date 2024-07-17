Possible reunion with Aaron Rodgers will have to wait: Davante Adams “locked in” on Raiders

Davante Adams’ agents refuted trade rumors about the receiver Tuesday, calling them “baseless, unfounded speculation.” Adams tried to do his part to squash the talk during Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast released Wednesday.

Adams, though, appeared to leave the door open for a future reunion with Aaron Rodgers despite being “locked in with the Raiders.”

“If I were to be reunited with anybody, it would be with Aaron, or be relocated anywhere, it would be with Aaron,” Adams told Sharpe, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “There’s a lot of stuff last year in the media with them asking ... they talk about whatever without me even being involved in it. It ended up getting all the way to the point where it got in the locker room and people was thinking that I was the driving force.”

Adams has 622 catches for 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns in 108 games with Rodgers, per statmuse.com, and he made the Pro Bowl five times with the Packers.

Rodgers stoked the rumors of a reunion with Adams during the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe last week, telling a fan, “I love Davante. I can’t wait to play with him . . . again.”

Rodgers’ current WR1, Garrett Wilson, later said he’s in favor of an Adams’ trade to New York.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who was teammates with Adams in Las Vegas, has said he “reached out” to Adams about a return to Green Bay.

Adams, though, is staying right where he is, at least for the time being.