Agents for Davante Adams say there has been “absolutely no trade talk”

The prospect of wide receiver Davante Adams being traded by the Raiders has been bandied about over the last couple of weeks and the wideout’s agents would like to see the chatter come to an end.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs said he reached out to Adams, a former Raiders teammate, about returning to Green Bay while Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw passes to Adams with the Packers, said that he looks forward to playing with Adams again in the future. Rodgers’s current teammate Garrett Wilson subsequently said he’s in favor of Adams coming to the AFC East team.

In an interview of his own, Adams confirmed Rodgers has been “in the ear” and that Jacobs was making “one of those jokes where he was serious because he would like that.” He punctuated both comments by saying “I’m a Raider” and said he expected to remain so unless the team ships him off. Agents Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer told Adam Schefter of ESPN that there’s been no discussions involving such a move.

“This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk - period,” the agents said in a statement.

During an episode of Netflix’s Receiver series, Adams said that he signed off on the Raiders benching Jimmy Garoppolo last season because “something had to happen in order for us to have a chance down the stretch, and for me to remain a Raider, in all honesty.” That suggests he could reach another crossroad in the future that could lead to a different decision, but the word from his camp on Tuesday is that he’ll be in Vegas for the time being.