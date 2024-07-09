Davante Adams to Josh Jacobs: You hold it down in Green Bay, I’ll hold it down here

Wide receiver Davante Adams has been the subject of trade chatter at times since joining the Raiders and the prospect of him leaving Las Vegas was part of a text he received from former teammate Josh Jacobs this offseason.

Jacobs signed with the Packers as a free agent and said that he texted Adams “you thinking about coming back” along with the eyes emoji after signing with Adams’s first NFL club. Jacobs said on NFL Network more recently that he and Adams “joke around with each other a lot” while downplaying any real thought of Adams returning to Green Bay and Adams confirmed it was taken in jest even if he thinks there was some kernel of truth behind the comment.

“It was true, he did send that over,” Adams said on Up & Adams. “Josh is one of my best friends, man. He’s hilarious, people don’t know how funny he is. It was definitely a joke, but it was one of those jokes where he was serious because he would like that. I told him you go ahead and hold it down and I’m gonna hold it down over here. I don’t think I’ll be coming back over there.”

Adams then said “you never know” what could happen “if they ship me off” before saying “I’m a Raider” to close out that topic of conversation.