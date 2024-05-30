Josh Jacobs: I texted Davante Adams, asked if he’s thinking about coming back here

After speculation that he might want to be traded this offseason, wide receiver Davante Adams said in April that Las Vegas “is where I want to be” and that he would be playing somewhere else already if that were not the case.

That didn’t stop a former teammate from making sure Adams wasn’t thinking about a return to old stomping grounds, however. Running back Josh Jacobs moved from the Raiders to the Packers this offseason and said on Wednesday that the team’s “receiving corps is crazy” and that he texted Adams about whether he’d thought about making his way back to Green Bay.

“I sent him the little eyes emoji. I said, ‘You thinking about coming back?’ But man, he loved it,” Jacobs said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

Adams said on a recent podcast with Raiders teammate Maxx Crosby that he doesn’t regret pushing for the trade to Vegas while noting that Packers quarterback Jordan Love is “kind of balling.” The Raiders don’t have that kind of quarterback at the moment, but there doesn’t appear to be any move in the works that would put Adams back on the same roster as Jacobs in the immediate future.