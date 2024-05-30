Josh Jacobs: I texted Davante Adams, asked if he’s thinking about coming back here

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balancingmoney_240529.jpg
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balancingmoney_240529.jpg
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Jacobs: I texted Davante Adams, asked if he’s thinking about coming back here

  
Published May 30, 2024 06:38 AM

After speculation that he might want to be traded this offseason, wide receiver Davante Adams said in April that Las Vegas “is where I want to be” and that he would be playing somewhere else already if that were not the case.

That didn’t stop a former teammate from making sure Adams wasn’t thinking about a return to old stomping grounds, however. Running back Josh Jacobs moved from the Raiders to the Packers this offseason and said on Wednesday that the team’s “receiving corps is crazy” and that he texted Adams about whether he’d thought about making his way back to Green Bay.

“I sent him the little eyes emoji. I said, ‘You thinking about coming back?’ But man, he loved it,” Jacobs said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

Adams said on a recent podcast with Raiders teammate Maxx Crosby that he doesn’t regret pushing for the trade to Vegas while noting that Packers quarterback Jordan Love is “kind of balling.” The Raiders don’t have that kind of quarterback at the moment, but there doesn’t appear to be any move in the works that would put Adams back on the same roster as Jacobs in the immediate future.