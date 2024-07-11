Aaron Rodgers: I love Davante Adams, can’t wait to play with him again

When Aaron Rodgers was traded to the Jets ahead of the 2023 season, there was chatter about his new team making a run at trading for the quarterback’s former teammate Davante Adams.

The wide receiver remains a member of the Raiders, but that chatter has fired up at other points over the last couple of years. It’s happened again this week.

During an appearance on Up & Adams, Adams was asked if Rodgers has been in his ear about joining up again.

“He’s in the ear, that’s for sure, he’s in the ear,” Adams said. “But it’s not as easy. Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this and that, but like I said, I’m a Raider, and he knows that.”

It seems like a good bet that Rodgers heard Adams’s comment. Rodgers was asked for his thoughts about Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who was an assistant in Green Bay when Rodgers and Adams were there, at a golf tournament and his answer pivoted to mentioning Adams.

“I love Luke Getsy, he’s a fantastic coach,” Rodgers said, via Vegas Sports Today. “And I love Davante. I can’t wait to play with him again.”

Stranger things than former teammates joining back up later in their careers have happened over the course of NFL history, but there’s no sign that a reunion is in the cards right now.