Garrett Wilson all for a Jets trade for Davante Adams

  
Published July 12, 2024 05:41 PM

Aaron Rodgers said earlier this week he can’t wait to play with Davante Adams “again.” Garrett Wilson can’t wait to play with Adams for the first time.

Wilson said Friday at his youth football camp that he would welcome a Jets trade with the Raiders for Adams.

“I see that. I’m excited. I’m with all of it,” Wilson said of the Adams chatter, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Anyone we can get into the facility to help this team win games, I’m with it and he’s one of those.”

Adams was Rodgers’ WR1 with the Packers. Wilson is Rodgers’ WR1 with the Jets.

The Jets tried to trade for Adams before last season and again at the trade deadline. The Raiders have yet to show much interest in moving Adams, meaning they haven’t gotten an offer good enough to move him.

Rodgers, though, gave new life to the Adams-to-Jets talk this week when he said, “I love Davante. I can’t wait to play with him again.”

Adams has 622 catches for 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns in 108 games with Rodgers, per statmuse.com.