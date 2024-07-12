 Skip navigation
Davante Adams says he “signed off” on Raiders benching Jimmy Garoppolo

  
Published July 12, 2024 12:44 PM

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was very much in favor of benching quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo last season and may have had some involvement in the decision to do it.

The Netflix documentary show Receiver includes a clip in which Adams is asked what his opinion was about the decision to bench Garoppolo.

“Well, my opinion on that was that I signed off on that, and that’s just the reality of it,” Adams said.

Adams didn’t explain exactly what he meant by “I signed off,” but it would seem to suggest that Raiders coach Antonio Pierce asked Adams’ opinion, and Adams told Pierce to bench Garoppolo for Aidan O’Connell.

Adams even suggested that he might have tried to force his way out of Las Vegas if the Raiders hadn’t made a change at quarterback.

“I love Jimmy. He’s a great guy, but something had to happen in order for us to have a chance down the stretch, and for me to remain a Raider, in all honesty,” Adams said.

O’Connell is now competing with Gardner Minshew for the starting job, and Adams will hope one of those two quarterbacks can get him the ball in his third year in Las Vegas.