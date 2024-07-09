Source: Richard Seymour joins forces with Tom Brady to secure Raiders ownership stake

Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady apparently won’t be the only former Patriot to acquire a piece of the Las Vegas Raiders. A current Hall of Famer — and a Patriots player who finished his career with the Raiders — is on the brink of becoming an owner of the team, too.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Hall of Fame defensive lineman Richard Seymour is close to finalizing a deal to become an owner and limited partner of the Raiders.

If/when it becomes official, the arrangement will be the culmination of an effort that dates back to 2020, with owner Mark Davis continuing his father’s commitment to equality. It was Al Davis who was ahead of his (and the league’s) time when it comes to diversity, from hiring Tom Flores and Art Shell to coach the team to making Amy Trask the team’s president. It’s Mark Davis who initiated the effort to involve Seymour in ownership.

Seymour, we’re told, will join forces with Brady. Together (and with their own partners) they would own 10.4 percent of the team.

The combination of Seymour and Brady is expected to resolve most of the concerns about Brady’s bid. Among other things, Mark Davis originally proposed giving Brady a steep discount over market value. That didn’t fly with the other owners.

The combined Seymour-Brady bid would ideally be presented to ownership in October. Twenty-four votes are required, by rule, to approve the transaction.

Another lingering complication for Brady relates to his looming role as a broadcaster with Fox. It’s believed that parameters have been developed to address the issues that would arise from Brady, as an owner of the Raiders, being involved in meetings and attending practices involving teams that compete with the Raiders. (Whether those parameters are sufficient will depend, frankly, on what they are.)

Seymour, the sixth overall pick in the 2001 draft, won three Super Bowls in eight years with the Patriots. He was traded to the Raiders in 2009, and he made two Pro Bowls in four seasons with the Raiders.

In all, Seymour was a three-time first-team All-Pro, a two-time second-team All-Pro, and a seven-time Pro Bowler. He also was a member of the NFL’s team of the decade for the 2000s.

Seymour was involved in the process that resulted in the hiring of coach Antonio Pierce and G.M. Tom Telesco. It now makes much more sense for Seymour to have had a seat at that table; he’s about to have a seat at the ownership table.