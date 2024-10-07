Dave Canales: Bryce Young did a “fantastic job,” Andy Dalton remains starter

The Panthers pulled Andy Dalton during Sunday’s loss to the Bears, but they aren’t thinking about going back to Bryce Young as their starting quarterback.

Head coach Dave Canales said after the game that Dalton will start against the Falcons next week. Young was 4-of-7 for 58 yards after relieving Dalton in the fourth quarter and Canales had a positive review of Young’s first game action since being benched after two games.

“I just saw it as an opportunity there. We had a couple of injuries on the offensive line, just like wanting to get him in there to get some live reps,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “And he did a fantastic job, playing with energy, extending plays, finding some completions down the field, which was all fantastic. It’s a hard situation, but at that point, it was just like, OK, with just the different things happening on the offensive line, it was something that where I wanted to get Andy out of there.”

The Panthers beat the Saints in Dalton’s first start of the year, but they’ve now lost two straight and the offense never got in gear on Sunday. If that continues to happen, Young may get another look as the starter before the year is out.