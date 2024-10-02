Dave Canales doesn’t see Panthers trading Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson has been the subject of trade speculation with the Panthers sitting 1-3 and several teams looking for wide receiver help on the trade market.

Coach Dave Canales, though, doesn’t expect that to happen.

“My job is to do the best thing, to put the best 11 guys out there,” Canales said Wednesday, via David Newton of ESPN. “We love the guys that are developing in the progression that we have, so I don’t see that happening.”

Johnson, though, is in the final year of a two-year, $36.7 million deal he signed with the Steelers, who traded him to Carolina in March for cornerback Donte Jackson and a sixth-round draft pick. So, he can choose to become a free agent in March, something the Panthers will have to consider as they receive the expected inquiries.

The trade deadline is Nov. 5.

Newton reports that Johnson is happy in Carolina and “ideally would like . . . an extension with the Panthers.” The Panthers are estimated to have more than $41 million in salary cap room for 2025.

“I can’t control some of the stuff they put out there,” Johnson said. “I can only come in and continue to be the player that I’ve been here. I’m not really worried about it. Whatever happens, happens.

“But I’m locked on the Panthers now.”

Johnson has a team-leading 20 receptions on 39 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Most of his production has come the past two weeks with Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback.

Johnson missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury, but the Panthers have no concern about his availability for Sunday.