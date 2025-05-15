 Skip navigation
Dave Canales on having a MNF game: Need those to become who we are

  
Published May 15, 2025 12:40 PM

Dave Canales will have at least one new experience during his second season as the head coach of the Panthers.

The NFL’s schedule reveal on Wednesday night included a Monday night game for the Panthers in Week 12. Barring a flex earlier in the season, that visit to Santa Clara to face the 49ers is set to be the first primetime game of Canales’ tenure in Carolina.

Canales said last year that the Panthers would need to earn the right to play in such games. The growth quarterback Bryce Young showed in the second half of last season likely scored the team that spot and Canales said Thursday that it’s a sign that things are moving in the right direction.

“Those are the types of games that we need to become who we are,” Canales said, via multiple reporters.

Teams with top quarterbacks tend to wind up in the most standalone games, so further improvement for Young would be a good way to put the team in the spotlight a lot more often in 2026 and beyond.