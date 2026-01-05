 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cardsgannon_260105.jpg
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
nbc_pftpm_bengalstaylor_260105.jpg
What does Taylor’s return mean for Burrow?
nbc_pftpm_giantsschoen_260105.jpg
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cardsgannon_260105.jpg
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
nbc_pftpm_bengalstaylor_260105.jpg
What does Taylor’s return mean for Burrow?
nbc_pftpm_giantsschoen_260105.jpg
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dave Canales: Panthers can’t worry about being underdogs, just have to play our best

  
Published January 5, 2026 04:39 PM

The Panthers are 10.5-point underdogs against the Rams in Saturday’s playoff opener, and Carolina coach Dave Canales says that’s not on his mind.

Asked if he takes it as disrespect that his team is the weekend’s biggest underdog despite beating the Rams in the regular season, Canales said it doesn’t bother him.

“I don’t know how they come up with those numbers, but I’m sure they have algorithms,” Canales said. “We can’t worry about that. We’ve just got to worry about playing our best football.”

The Panthers are 8-9 and entering the playoffs off a loss in the regular-season finale, but Canales said he’s emphasizing to his team that it’s a whole new season.

“Every game is a championship opportunity,” Canales said. “Here it is, right in front of us.”