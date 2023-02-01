 Skip navigation
Dave Canales set for second Ravens offensive coordinator interview

  
Published February 1, 2023 12:29 AM
nbc_pft_kellenmoorelac_230131
January 31, 2023 08:24 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on how Kellen Moore will fit with the Chargers, after being hired as offensive coordinator less than 24 hours after leaving the Cowboys.

The Ravens may be moving closer to finding their next offensive coordinator.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales will have a second interview for the vacancy. It’s the first word about a candidate moving on to a second interview with the team.

Canales has been on the Seahawks staff since 2010 and has also served as the team’s wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at points in his tenure. His work with Geno Smith during the 2022 season likely helped push him into the mix for a move up the coaching ladder.

While Canales will be meeting with the team a second time, the Ravens are reportedly still having initial conversations with candidates. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall will interview for the position on Wednesday.