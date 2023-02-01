Dave Canales set for second Ravens offensive coordinator interview

The Ravens may be moving closer to finding their next offensive coordinator.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales will have a second interview for the vacancy. It’s the first word about a candidate moving on to a second interview with the team.

Canales has been on the Seahawks staff since 2010 and has also served as the team’s wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at points in his tenure. His work with Geno Smith during the 2022 season likely helped push him into the mix for a move up the coaching ladder.

While Canales will be meeting with the team a second time, the Ravens are reportedly still having initial conversations with candidates. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall will interview for the position on Wednesday.